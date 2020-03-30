BREAKING: LASTMA CEO, Chris Olakpe Is Dead

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Chris Olakpe, is dead.

It was gathered that the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police died on Sunday.

LASTMA Director of Research and Statistics, Isaac Adetimiro, confirmed the incident.

He said Olakpe did not show any symptoms of sickness and no one knew he was ill.

“We heard about it this morning. He did not show any signs of any sickness. We are really shocked,” he told Punch.

The source revealed that he gave up in a hospital in the state.

Source: Punch

