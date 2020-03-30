Afenifere Condemns Buhari’s Lockdown Of Lagos, Ogun, Abuja Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has faulted the lockdown order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had in his first address to Nigerians on the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country ordered that Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory are placed on a 14-day lockdown.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, in a statement, posited that the group cannot fathom why it took so long for such to come.

Odumakin added that government should have given the people several days’ notice before the lockdown.

He said, “While we agree that a lockdown is necessary at this point, it would not have been done as if we were shutting down a barrack under 24 hours.

“The people should have been given a few days’ notice before now so they could get themselves prepared.”

He also slammed the government for not providing stimulus package for the people as palliatives during the lockdown.

Odumakin however, urged the people to cooperate with government and abide by all procedures and precautions to curtail the spread of the virus.

