COVID-19: Aliko Dangote foundation donates 4 ambulances for response activities in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has received four ambulances from the Aliko Dangote Foundation to support the COVID-19 pandemic response activities in Lagos State.

The NCDC disclosed this through its verified Twitter account on Saturday.

It expressed gratitude for collective efforts demonstrated by the government and private sector in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The agency stated that it had also received support from Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria to ensure mobile users were receiving verified information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

It added that this was an important strategy to reach more Nigerians, especially those with limited access to the internet.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the NCDC through its verified Twitter account, said that as at 4. 00p.m of March 28, Lagos had additional seven new cases, while Benue recorded its first confirmed case.

According to it, this brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 89, three had been discharged, while one death was recorded in the country.

It added that currently, Lagos has 59; Abuja- 14, Ogun Three, Ekiti– One, Oyo– Three, Edo- Two, Bauchi-Two, while Benue, Osun and Rivers have One case respectively.

