Coronavirus: UCH CMD tests positive

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Jesse Otegbayo, on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid- 19.
Mr Otegbayo made this announcement in a statement obtained by newsmen in Ibadan.
He enjoined Nigerians to take precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.
“On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12 man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.
“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.
“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.
“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.
“Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”
Nigeria has confirmed 97 cases of Covid-19 including one death. A majority of the cases were confirmed in persons who returned from foreign trips.

