West Africa Crude – China provides a dim light as refiners shut

London — Some crude traded on a spot basis to China on Friday while the demand outlook in Europe and India, a key buyer of Nigerian crude, looked dismal as the first refinery shut downs were announced.
Tullow sold a cargo of Gabon’s Oguendjo Blend to Chemchina loading May 20-21, several traders said.
Italy’s API said it would close operations temporarily at its Ancona refinery, which has capacity of 85,000 barrels per
day (bpd)
In India, top refiners Indian Oil Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals declared force
majeure, with MRPL in the process of shutting down its entire plant.
Sonangol was still offering several spot cargoes: Cabinda at dated Brent plus 50 cents, CLOV at dated Brent plus $1.20,
two cargoes of Dalia at dated Brent minus 40 cents and Girassol at dated Brent plus $1.50.
