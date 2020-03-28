West Africa Crude – China provides a dim light as refiners shut

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
163

London — Some crude traded on a spot basis to China on Friday while the demand outlook in Europe and India, a key buyer of Nigerian crude, looked dismal as the first refinery shut downs were announced.

  • Tullow sold a cargo of Gabon’s Oguendjo Blend to Chemchina loading May 20-21, several traders said.

  • Italy’s API said it would close operations temporarily at its Ancona refinery, which has capacity of 85,000 barrels per
    day (bpd)

  • In India, top refiners Indian Oil Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals declared force
    majeure, with MRPL in the process of shutting down its entire plant.

  • Sonangol was still offering several spot cargoes: Cabinda at dated Brent plus 50 cents, CLOV at dated Brent plus $1.20,
    two cargoes of Dalia at dated Brent minus 40 cents and Girassol at dated Brent plus $1.50.

  • Reuters

SHARE
Previous articleOil traders book more tankers for sea storage as global crude glut builds – sources
Next articleNigeria’s Coronavirus cases hits 81 as Enugu state confirms new cases
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.