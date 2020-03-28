Schools, Houses, churches destroyed, residents terrified as unknown explosions rock Eleyowo community near Akure airport

An explosion that occurred in the early hours of Saturday has destroyed about 100 residential buildings, schools and churches. An witnesses say it could have been a bomb blast.

The incident which happened around 1 a.m. less than a kilometer to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

According to residents of the area, a terrifying loud bang was heard when everyone was already asleep.

The blast incident cut off the ever-busy Akure/Owo road while many people were said to be injured.

It was learned that many people who lived within the church premises were said to be injured while some were rescued by the people of the community

Also affected in the explosion was a full boarding school, Aina Awawul Secondary School; one of the most popular churches in Akure, Possibility Ground Ministry, as well as filling station and hundreds of buildings.

The spot at which the blast happened cut off the road, hindering vehicular movement.

As at the time filing in this news report, police officers and other security agencies are already on the ground to assess the situation.
But, the real cause of the blast is not yet available as of the time of filing in this news report as security agencies or government has not made any official statement as regards the blast.

