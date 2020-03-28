NYSC Camps, Stadium To Serve As Isolation Centres For Coronavirus Patients

Naija247news Media
The Nigerian Government has converted all National Youth Service Corps camps and four stadia in the country into isolation centres.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday dare, said this on his Twitter handle on Friday.

“Mr President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna, as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centres as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”

The Lagos State Government has already converted the Onikan Stadium into an isolation centre earlier in the week.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 65 cases of COVID-19 in the country and one recorded death.

