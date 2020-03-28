Nigeria president refuse to address country, Governor exert presidential powers as Coronavirus new cases rises to 89

Benue State has recorded its first confirmed case of Covid-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced.

The NCDC on its Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon announced that eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Nigeria. Seven were reported in Lagos.

The new cases raised the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 89.

“As at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” it said.

Break down

As at 04:00 pm, Lagos state has become the epicenter for the outbreak in the country. As at the time of reporting Lagos state has recorded 59 cases, FCT- 14, Ogun and Oyo has recorded three cases each, Enugu, Edo and Bauchi has two cases each, while Ekiti, Osun, Rivers, and Benue has recorded one case each.

Nigeria has only recorded on death from the outbreak since it started.

Contract tracing

The number of cases in Nigeria has been soaring in the past few days since the first confirmation in February.

Since then, the country has intensified effort to trace those who might have been exposed to virus from infected people.

Globally, as at Saturday afternoon, over 600,000 cases were confirmed with over 27,000 deaths.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC added.

Coronavirus: Nigeria records eight new cases, totaling 89

These are tough times that require tough measures so that the virus does not transmit,” Simeon Nwakaudu, a spokesperson for Mr Wike, told PREMIUM TIMES. “These things are done for the health of Rivers State and other Nigerians.”

Mr Nwakaudu said the legality of the governor’s action should not be a serious thing because other governors have taken similar measures.

“It is not only Rivers State that has done this,” he said. “Anambra, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Delta and many others have done it.” He declined to respond when told that Kaduna followed the quarantine laws and did not issue outright ban on vehicular movement from other states.

Norbert Chiazor, a spokesperson for Mr Okowa, echoed similar sentiment that public interest was at the core of the decision to ban movement in and out of Delta.

“For overriding public interest, the Delta State governor can do that,” Mr Chiazor said when asked why the governor took the decision to regulate interstate travel.

“The governor can take decision for the wellbeing of Deltans,” he said. “It is a very, very critical decision that he has taken as a medical professional himself.” He emphasises the battle against coronavirus was “about the survival of mankind.”

Missing in Action

Despite concerns around the governors’ decision, federal authorities have shown no interest in checkmating the apparent duplication of presidential powers across the country. No minister or other senior member of the cabinet has spoken publicly on the legal consequences of the directives.

Mr Buhari himself has not been seen in public since March 19 when he made a brief appearance at a gathering to commission federal emergency telephone lines in Abuja. His failure to publicly address a nation in crisis has fuelled rumours about his health.

His media aides have, however, continued to issue statements attesting to his firmness, saying his silence at a time leaders across the world are vigorously providing leadership and guiding their people was deliberate.

On March 22, a 23-second video purporting to show the president talking about the coronavirus was abruptly deleted after exposing him as being unable to pronounce COVID-19, one of the most used words in the world.

In the last one week, Nigerians online have increasingly asked questions about the president’s whereabouts, using multiple trending hashtags on Twitter and Facebook to seek answers.

On Thursday, after the hashtag, #WhereisBuhari, trended for hours, the presidency released two statements within hours, in what appeared a quick attempt to damp the uproar.

The statements by spokesperson Garba Shehu quoted Mr Buhari as praising the efforts of health workers and other Nigerians in responding to the pandemic, and outlined steps taken by the government.

On Friday, another statement quoted the president as urging national unity to defeat the virus, saying together, that can be achieved.

In the absence of a federal directive, security agencies have said they would enforce the governors’ orders.

“Right now, we have a situation at hand,” Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Delta police spokesperson, said. Delta has not recorded any confirmed case as of March 28.

The police spokesperson said she did not know that only the president could issue directives on closure of federal roads.

“You are just educating me on that now,” she said.

In Kano, the police also said they took part in deliberations to impose a lockdown and would ensure its implementation.

“The governor has issued a directive and the job of the police is to enforce it,” Kano police spokesperson, Haruna Abdulahi, said, brushing aside constitutional questions around the state’s decision.

Like this: Like Loading...