Ministers Donate 50% of March Salary To Support COVID-19 Efforts

Nigeria’s 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020

salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to combat the

COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of

Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, quoted the Minister of

State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who coordinated

the donation, as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for

the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and

smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and

support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the

problem,” Alhaji Mohammed further quoted Senator Saraki as saying.

The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his

leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

