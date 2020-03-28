Ministers Donate 50% of March Salary To Support COVID-19 Efforts

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
158

Nigeria’s 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020

salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to combat the

COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of

Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, quoted the Minister of

State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who coordinated

the donation, as saying it was a gesture of solidarity and support for

the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and

smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and

support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the

problem,” Alhaji Mohammed further quoted Senator Saraki as saying.

The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his

leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

