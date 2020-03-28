FirstBank Branches remains OPEN Nationwide despite lockdown

Following the directives for partial lockdown in several States across the country, we will be offering skeletal services in some of our branches across the country.

These branches will open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm (Monday – Friday) to serve you.

We have implemented all necessary health and safety measures across these branches to keep you safe at all our locations.

Click here for list of branches that you can bank at.

You can still carry out all your banking transactions at a Firstmonie Agent location close to you in your neighborhood.

Our alternative channels are available for you 24/7 during this period.

FirstMobile – which you can access, download and bank on from anywhere

FirstOnline – our 24/7 online banking solution also available to you from anywhere

FirstBank debit, credit or prepaid cards – to make payment for all your purchases and other transactions online

894# USSD Banking – will enable you open accounts with FirstBank simply by dialing 8940#; transfer money to any account, pay for any goods or service, buy airtime, pay all bills, and more.

FirstAdvance – if you need a quick loan to stay afloat during this period, FirstAdvance can give you up to 50% of your monthly income in one minute.

FirstContact – If you require any help with your banking needs, please call Firstcontact on 014485500, 07080625000 or send an email to firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com

Don’t have FirstMobile? Download FirstMobile here.

Already have FirstMobile? Share this with your family and friends and help them stay afloat during this period.

Thank you for your understanding at this period as we continue to work to put You First.

#FlattenTheCurve

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...