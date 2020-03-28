COVID-19 : Gov. Ganduje Fumigates Kano, Reiterates Social Distancing in Markets, Other Public Places

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, has launched special fumigation exercise of the state, during Sanitation Day, the last Saturday of the Month, the exercise would particularly be in public places, as part of the proactive measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering with Lee Group of companies, during the launching exercise at the Government House main Gate, governor Ganduje reveals that, “As part of their corporate social responsibility, the Lee Group of Companies heed to our request urging private companies to join hands with us in this fight against COVID-19. “

Explaining that, Lee’s intervention was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, “…which we really commend. We are calling on other private hands to also join us in these measures the state is taking,” he said.

The exercise is a joint work with the state Ministry of Environment, which he further explained that, “This is a start-up exercise sanitizing our environment. We are fighting this pandemic from all angles. So we are fighting it through our environment. That is why the Ministry of Environment is very critical here.”

From the Government House, fumigators proceeded to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Nassarawa GRA, where the governor witnessed the fumigation exercise, along with the Commissioners of Environment and Information, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso and Mallam Muhammad Garba, Managing Director of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo, among others.

Ganduje explained to all that, it was because his government didn’t want to cripple the economy of the state, that the closure of Kano borders from today does not affect essentials like foodstuffs, some raw materials among others.

“Became we don’t want cripple the economy of the state, that is why we did not include essentials from the border closure. While we are in this sorry and emergency situation, we will still do our best to see that suffering for our people is minimized,” he stated.

Adding that, while markets would remain opened “…but we encourage people to take this issue of social distancing very seriously. It will also be better for our people to remain indoors.

As this is the major reason why we closed our schools and directed worked to stay off from their offices. People should understand that even going to markets should be regulated, unless for essential reasons please,” Ganduje advised.

