Coronavirus: Niger govt slash 2020 budget by 36%

Amidst the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, Niger State Executive

Council seeks to downsize the 2020 approved budget by 36 per cent.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning Commission, Alhaji Mamman

Musa disclosed this during post exco media briefing held at the

Government House, Minna.

Alhaji Musa said that the assented 2020 budget which stood at N155b

would have a new size of N98b when approved.

He said that they were being mindful of the recurrent expenditure which,

in the 2020 budget, stood at 70 Billion while the capital expenditure is

85 Billion…

According to him, when approved, the new budget will concentrate on only

projects that have attained 75 per cent completion, adding that new

projects would only be considered based on their necessity of demand.

Maman Musa added that overhead cost to Ministries, Agencies and

Departments (MDAs) have been reduced to 75 per cent as well as travel

expenses of government officials.

He said the downward review of the 2020 budget has become imperative due

to the global economic downturn caused as a result of the Coronavirus

pandemic.

The commissioner said that the 2020 budget was prepared with 90 per cent

of income projection coming from the statutory allocation hinged on the

oil sector with a benchmark of crude oil at $57 per barrel, complaining

that since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the global oil prices

dropped below $30 per barrel which has drastically affected the 2020

budget, hence the need for the review.

The commissioner pointed out that the state government is already

looking inward towards enhancing its internally generated revenue to

cover some of the envisaged shortfall.

