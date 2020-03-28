Chioma, Davido’s Fiancée Tests Positive For Coronavirus after return from UK

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has announced that his fiancé, Chioma, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Davido said Chioma recently returned from the United Kingdom with their baby.

While the baby tested negative, her own result returned positive.

He said, “Hey everyone, I came back recently from America after cancelling a tour. My fiancé, Chioma, also came back from London recently with our baby.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

We are however, doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever.

“She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this.”

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Friday night announced that Coronavirus cases in the country had hit 70 with one recorded death.

