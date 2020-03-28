BREAKING: Nigeria Records 11 News Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control has confirmed 11 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Eight of the cases were confirmed in Lagos while two were confirmed in Enugu.

Edo State also confirmed a fresh case.

The NCDC said, “11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: eight in Lagos, two in Enugu and one in Edo State.

“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Three have been discharged with one death.”

