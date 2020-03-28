BREAKING: El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus(Video)

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor confirmed his test result in a recorded video released on Saturday evening.

He said:

Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is no showing symptoms.

I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced

