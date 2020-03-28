BREAKING: El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus(Video)

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
101

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor confirmed his test result in a recorded video released on Saturday evening.

He said:

Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is no showing symptoms.

I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced

SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus: Niger govt slash 2020 budget by 36%
Next articleTinubu to Buhari: Keep the Naira flowing, offers 9-point action plan
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.