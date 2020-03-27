Uzodinma Swears-in, Assigns Portfolios to 23 Commissioners, Inaugurates 89 other Aides

…Urges Them to be Good Ambassadors of his Administration

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has charged the newly sworn-in Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to bring to the fore, their wealth of experience to drive the shared vision of prosperity of his administration which is anchored on the 3Rs of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.

Speaking at the swearing-in of Commissioners and inauguration of other appointees of his administration on Monday at the Ahiajoku International Convention Centre, Governor Uzodinma called on the appointees to see their appointments as a privilege they could not afford to abuse.

Almost immediately after swearing in the Commissioners, Governor Uzodinma assigned portfolios to them and urged them to hit the ground running.

He said: “It is important that you don’t take the oath of office as a mere ritual, you must take every word there seriously. You owe it a duty to Imo people and God to ensure that you don’t fail in your assignment. You are now a magnifying glass with which the public will see our government.”

He warned that he will not hesitate to sack any appointee who indulges in actions that will smear the image of the government in any form or shape.

Governor Uzodinma added: “Your actions and inactions going forward from today matters a lot. all those things you have done in the past that do not matter before, matter now. You must watch what you say or do as a government representative. Any action that is capable of bringing government to ridicule will be unacceptable to us.”

While encouraging the Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to justify the confidence reposed on them, the Governor expressed confidence that coming back from the three days retreat, “they must have been equipped with new and modern innovations that will help drive the economy of the state.”

The Governor further enjoined them to instill discipline in their places of work. His words: “You must constantly bear in mind that the only way you can instill discipline in your place of work, be it Ministry or Agency is to be an epitome of discipline yourself.”

Governor Uzodinma reiterated that welfare of Civil Servants and entire Imo work force will continue to be among the top priorities of his administration. He noted: “To this end, it is important to make it absolutely clear that I have never broken, will never break my promise of making sure that workers salaries are paid before the end of the month.”

However, he advised heads of Ministries and Agencies of Government to submit their payrolls and other relevant data on time to the adequate authorities to facilitate quick payment of their salaries.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, members of the Federal and State House of Assembly and top Government officials (past and present) and traditional rulers.

The full list of the 23 Commissioners who have been sworn-in and assigned portfolios include:

LIST OF COMMISSIONERS AND THEIR PORTFOLIOS

S/NO NAME MINISTRY 1 Dr. Mrs. Damaris Osunkwo Ministry of Health 2 Dr. Iyke Njoku Ministry of Environment 3 Prof. B.T.O. Ikegwuoha Ministry of Education 4 Raph Nwosu Ministry of Works 5 Tony Umezurike Ministry of Public Utilities 6 Dr. Love Ineh Ministry of Housing 7 Dr. Elias Martins Emedom Ministry of Social Welfare & Sanitation 8 Fabian Ihekweme Ministry of Foreign/Int’L Affairs 9 Hon. Declan Emelumba Ministry of Information & Strategy 10 Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu Ministry of Lands 11 Barr. Rex Anunobi Ministry of Transport 12 Engr. C.C. Osuala Budget & Economic Planning 13 Hon. (Mrs.) Nkechi Ugwu Ministry of Gender & Vulnerable Group 14 Hon. Daniel C. Ogu Ministry of Youths & Social Devpt. 15 Dr. Lambert Orisakwe Ministry of Agric & Natural Resources 16 Barr. Doris Akubuo Ministry of Tourism & Creative Arts 17 Barr. Francis Dibiagwu Ministry of Special Duties 18 Barr. Kingsley Ononuju Ministry of Commerce & Industry 19 Hon. Noble Atulegwu Ministry of Entrepreneurship & Skills Acquisition 20 Barr. C.O.C. Akolisa Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice 21 Simom Ebegbulem Ministry of Special Project 22 Mrs. Obiageri Ajoku Ministry of Livestock Development 23 Hon. Iyke Umeh Ministry of Technology Development

