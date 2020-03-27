UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

The United Kingdom said Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday after experiencing “mild symptoms,” a spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

“Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fight back against coronavirus,” Johnson said in a video posted to social media.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesman said. “In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.”

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus,” the spokesman said.

