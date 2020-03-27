PDP postpone local ,state Govt congresses in Taraba over Covid-19

By our correspondent in Taraba

In compliance with the directive of both the federal government and the National headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Taraba state chapter of the PDP have postponed both the local and state government congresses earlier slated for 26th and 28th of this month.

In a press statement yesterday made available to media practitioners in Jalingo, by the leadership of the party in the state, they said the decision to postponed the exercises indefinitely was based on the directive of the government and the party following the outbreak of Covid-19

The statement which was signed by the Party’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inuwa Bakari, said the “Local government and State Congresses in Taraba State earlier approved by the PDP National Working Committee to hold on the 26th and 28th of March has been postponed indefinitely.”

The postponement, according to the statement ” is compliance with the directives from the National Headquarters of the Party to discontinued with all party activities and to shutdown all Party Secretariats through out the Country. ”

The Party, as further stated in the release equally complied to the broadcast made by the executive governor of Taraba State on the Social distancing order.”

Urging the delegates and the teaming members of the party to comply with the directives pending when the ravaging Covid-19 is brought under control, the party as made known by the leaders, would continue to ensure level play ground for all persons presently aspiring for various elective positions.

Describing the ward congress which was conducted on the 14th of this month, as free, fair and credible, the forthcoming congresses, the party believed would “as well be very transparent.”

Enjoying the party members and the people of the state to comply with the directive of the governor by observing social distancing pending when the Covid-19 is brought under control, the party admonished the people to put aside sentiments by giving all the needed supports to the governor to herald the much needed growth to the state.

END

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...