Nigeria’s Buhari imposes cargo vessel restrictions to curb coronavirus spread

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
145

LAGOS, March 26 – Nigeria will only allow cargo vessels that have been at sea for more than two weeks to dock in its ports to prevent the spread of coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

Health experts fear a widespread outbreak in Africa’s most populous country of 200 million people which could overwhelm its creaking healthcare system.

Nigeria has closed its land borders and international airports in the last week to curb the spread of the virus.

Buhari said on Twitter he had issued a directive that “only cargo vessels that have been at sea for more than 14 days be allowed to dock in our ports, after the crew have been tested and confirmed disease-free by the port health authorities”.

Earlier, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 14 new coronavirus cases had been identified, taking the total number to 65. Six of the new cases were detected on one vessel.

The president said the new restrictions would not apply to ships carrying oil and gas products because there was minimal human contact on such vessels.

The restrictions risk creating supply chain problems.

Manufacturers said this week the port wait time for ships had jumped to as long as 90 days. With airports closed to international flights and limiting crew access, air cargo deliveries could become increasingly unreliable.

SHARE
Previous articleCBN suspends FX sales to retail currency traders as naira hits new lows
Next articleBade emirate appoints senate president as Sardauna
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.