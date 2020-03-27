Leaked Reports Buhari, Kyari flown abroad for coronavirus treatment is fake news – Presidency

Presidency has berated the authors of an audio message that indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari were secretly flown out of the country for treatment, describing it as false.

The audio message which was widely circulated in the social media, indicated that the government had to secretly move them out of the country to an unknown destination for treatment

But the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in his reaction, simply aid” Why do some people imagine vain things and concoct lies and evil? Simple. Their minds are diseased and incapable of clean and edifying thoughts. President Buhari is on top of ensuring that Nigerians are kept safe from Covid-19. The good work continues.”

The report tagged LEAKED Audio: Buhari, Abba Kyari, secretly flown out of Nigeria?’, was circulated by one, @jacksonpbn ‘

The President himself, also carried out series of messages on his twitter handle @MBuhari where he outlined series of actions the government is putting together in Nigeria to check the global Coronavirus pandemic

But Adesina dismissed the audio message in his twitter handle reaction @FemAdesina “Why do some people imagine vain things and concoct lies and evil? Simple. Their minds are diseased, and incapable of clean and edifying thoughts. President Buhari is on top of ensuring that Nigerians are kept safe from Covid-19. The good work continues.

In a similar reaction, the Persona Assitant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad , also stated that the audio message “ is fake”.

His words, “FAKE NEWS ALERT: The voice note that [email protected] and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have been secretly flown out of the country is totally UNTRUE. It was intentionally recorded to cause chaos and fear. This fake news was originated and being circulated by one
@jacksonpbn”
@BashirAhmaad
FAKE NEWS ALERT: The voice note that President @MBuhari and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have been secretly flown out of the country is totally UNTRUE. It was intentionally recorded to cause chaos and fear. This fake news was originated and being circulated by one @jacksonpbn.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

