Ecobank launches “StaySafeNigeria” media campaign

ECOBANK Nigeria has launched a ‘StaySafeNigeria’ media campaign being part of its corporate actions to support measures to check the rising spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The integrated media campaign is a call to action, creating awareness and educating the populace on safety measures to adopt against the dreaded Coronavirus disease, COVID -19.

Flagging off the campaign in Lagos, the managing director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said: “The “StaySafeNigeria” campaign is designed to mobilize the entire citizenry to adopt safe conduct and healthy habits to help contain the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.”

He emphasized that with a population of about 200 million, prevention is better than cure and indeed in the case of COVID-19, prevention is much better than “no cure”. We must, therefore, place top priority on getting everyone to stop the spread or minimize the spread of the virus now, pointing out that we cannot risk a full pandemic in Nigeria as our health infrastructure and personnel will be easily overwhelmed if that should happen.

He explained that the messages will be in Pidgin, Ibo, Hausa, Yoruba and English on radio, electronic and social media to take the message to the grassroots whilst ensuring a contactless deployment in line with “StaySafeNigeria” ethos.

“All hands must be on deck to check the spread of the COVID-19. We have no choice as a caring and responsible corporate organization than to rise up to this challenge of our generation and make every contribution to check the spread and save lives. Our media campaign will engage people in very simple language on important tips to stay safe. The campaign will be sustained to continue promoting good hygiene conduct even after we overcome Coronavirus,” he said.

Akinwuntan disclosed that the bank had engaged in many advocacy measures to protect its staff, customers and other stakeholders since the outbreak of the disease, stating that the bank evoked its business continuity plans, suspended all non-essential travels, canceled physical meetings and resorted to virtual/digital meetings.

He also emphasized strong hygiene habits by encouraging frequent washing of hands with soap and water, provision of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in all its locations, temperature checks, and mandated employees to respect the mandatory self-isolation/quarantine for 14 days if they have been exposed in any manner.

The staff of the Bank also advised customers to maintain social distancing whilst Tellers and front office employees attending to customers wear face masks with gloves in addition to social distancing.

It will be recalled that Ecobank had before now, also encouraged its customers to avoid non-essential contacts in achieving their banking needs by utilising digital solutions to easily access their bank accounts, make contactless payments, transfer funds and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices without visiting the branches.

Some of the digital platforms include *326#, Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, OmniLite and the Rapidtransfer App.

The StaySafeNigeria campaign is in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, which seeks to intervene and contribute to the wellbeing of the people where it operates.

