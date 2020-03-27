Covid-19: Lagos state, GTBank partner to convert Onikan Stadium as isolation center

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
151

Lagos State government partnering with Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) is setting up a new isolation and treatment centre at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium) as additional measure to handle the Coronaviris (Covid-19) pandemic.

Of the 51 cases of the virus confirmed in Nigeria as at Thursday March 26, 32 are in Lagos.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced on Tuesday that more isolation centres would be built in the event that more cases are recorded in the state.

This is to make the centres closer to the people in order to avoid traveling long distances from different parts of the state to access the only existing centre in Yaba.

In line with the promise, a new isolation centre is nearing completion at the former Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island, with the active support of GTB.

The government plans to have the isolation centres located across the five divisions of Lagos- Ikeja, Badagry, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Epe.

This, government believes will also ensure seamless and coordinated approach towards the quick identification and isolation of suspected cases without overwhelming the infectious diseases hospital at Yaba.

SHARE
Previous articleDangote, Agbaje, Wigwe, other private sector investors launch N120bn fund to combat covid-19 impact on economy
Next articleBank donates U$14 million To COVID-19 Relief Support Across Africa
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.