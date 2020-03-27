Covid-19: Imo Traders Rally behind Governor Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has charged traders in the state to embrace the fight against the Corona Virus Disease by being part of the efforts to deal with the menace.

At a meeting with leaders of Imo State Amalgamated Market Association, Thursday, at the Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodimma advised traders to observe basic personal hygiene, including regular washing of hands and application of alcohol-based sanitizers.

Enumerating measures put in place, Governor Uzodimma said: “We have already closed all schools in Imo. Today Civil Servants have been asked to stop coming to work. By Saturday, we will be closing markets. As stakeholders, I want you to be part of Government programmes, but you have to be alive to run your markets and even eat food. When markets, schools and churches are closed we will now fumigate the entire state.”

The Governor who warned against boarding of over-loaded vehicles disclosed that road blocks are to be set up at all entry points into the state to screen all in-coming commuters. He added humorously: “We are not in a hurry to welcome visitors at these perilous times; stay at home with your families and be prayerful”.

The Governor told the Market leaders that his administration will carry them along while taking certain decisions and urged them to make themselves available as partners in progress.

Speaking, Chairman of Imo State Amalgamated Market Association, Chief Jonathan Odikanwa commended the human face of Governor Uzodimma’s Administration, pledging total support on behalf of his colleagues. Chief Odikanwa prayed Governor Uzodimma for release of sanitizers, masks and temperature gauges to enable the traders key into the fight against the Covid-19 scourge.

In his words: “We are ready, much ready to partner with you. We prayed for your coming and we are ready to work with you. Corona virus has no respect for anybody, big man or poor man. What we are talking about is life”.

The traders also requested that one of them be appointed into the Government Prevention and Control Committee, a request Governor Uzodimma graciously granted when they named Chris Okere as their choice.

