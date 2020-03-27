Court Convicts Ex-NNPC Official Over N6bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of one Abdulkadir Mohammed Salihu, a former sales assistant of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Kaduna Depot.

He was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of N6bn before Justice B. Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Kaduna State.

Salihu, who was in charge of loading manifest at the Kaduna Depot of the NNPC, was arrested on 29th October, 2019 and arraigned on Wednesday (today).

He pleaded guilty to the three count charges when it was read to him, paving way for EFCC prosecution lawyer, Deborah Ademu-Eteh, to ask for sentencing accordingly.

Trouble began for the convict when several petitions against him were submitted to the Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC and upon investigation, it was discovered that he conspired with other marketers to lift petroleum products without payment at NNPC deport, Kaduna State, worth over N6bn.

Investigation further revealed that he was part of the cartel behind multiple loading of petroleum products and he committed the fraud from 2009 to 2017 at Kaduna Depot without corresponding payments.

Following his guilty plea, Justice Abubakar sentenced the suspect to three years imprisonment with an option of N1m fine.

The accused, according to the judge, will also forfeit several houses and vehicles.

The judge also ordered the defendant to forfeit his gratuity and 30 per cent monthly pension to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

