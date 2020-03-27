Bade emirate appoints senate president as Sardauna

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday received a letter of appointment as the Sardauna of Bade by the Mai Bade, Mai Abubakar Umar Suleiman.

Bade is an Emirate in Yobe State and the Mai Bade is the paramount ruler of the emirate with headquarters in Gashua, home of the senate president.

Mr Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser on Media to Lawan said in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday that the appointment letter was handed to the senate president at the National Assembly by a delegation of kingmakers and title holders from Bade Emirate led by Alhaji Mohammed Saleh.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, some principal officers and members of both chambers.

Receiving the letter, Lawan who was also turbaned some 10 years ago as Danmasanin Bade, expressed his gratitude to Mai Bade and his subjects for honouring him.

He assured the delegates that he would not disappoint his people by the appointment and promised to live by the rules.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Alhaji Saleh, said that the new title given to Lawan was to show that his people were proud of him and what he was doing.

