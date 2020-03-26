Nigeria Records Five New Coronavirus Cases

These new cases were announced by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 51.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, two in Lagos and one in Rivers.

“Three are returning travellers into Nigeria and two are close contacts of a confirmed case.
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;
Lagos- 32
FCT- 10
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1
Osun-1
Rivers-1

Total: 51 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria

6:26 PM – Mar 25, 2020
As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases,” an update by the agency read.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are beginning to question the real-time of the NCDC.

The Edo State House of Assembly Speaker tested positive on Wednesday but the NCDC had failed to enter it to its database.

Similarly, three staff of infected Chief of Staff of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested positive to the virus but the NCDC kept mute over it.

