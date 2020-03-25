Nigeria’s Vice President, Osinbajo, In Self-isolation Over Coronavirus —Aide

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in self-isolation in compliance with a directive from the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.

The development is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, said the VP was continuing to work from home where he is isolated.

He said, “VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distancing.
“Today, he continues his work from the home office as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

