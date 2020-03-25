Nigerian Equities Market Falls by 0.05%, Partly Reversing Yesterday’s Gain

As FGN Eurobond Bounces Back Strongly, Appreciates for All Maturities Tracked…

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) Falls Marginally by 0.05% despite the Exchange recording 21 gainers as against 7 losers at the end of trading session today.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI increased to 19.05% as we rightly noted yesterday, in our daily market insight analysis, that the bullish

activity would be short-lived amid increases in COVID-19 cases and sustained low crude oil prices.

Specifically, share prices of TOTAL and MTN moderated

by 10.00% and 2.91% respectively; hence, dragging the NSE Oil/Gas down by 1.01%.

Elsewhere, market activity was weak as volume and value of stocks

traded tanked by 29.27% and 37.25% to 0.23 billion units and N2.24 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid sustained

liquidity strain; also, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked amid investor’s reaction to partial shutdown in more states in Nigeria.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities for tracked. However, FGN Eurobond appreciated for all maturities tracked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...