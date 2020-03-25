Nigeria coronavirus cases increase to 46

Nigeria’s centre for disease control on Wednesday morning confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number to 46.

The two cases are located in Lagos and Osun States.

“Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun,” NCDC tweeted.

“Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days”

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”

