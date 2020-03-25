COVID-19: Uzodimma Directs Partial Shut Down of Imo Workforce

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has again assured the people of the state of his government’s preparedness to tackle head on the Coronavirus crisis rocking the nation and the world at large.

Speaking on Tuesday, during the flag off of the distribution of hand sanitizers to Ministries, Agencies, Markets, Churches, Schools and other public places in Imo State, Governor Uzodimma also ordered for partial shutdown of the workforce.

In his words: “In continuation of our programme to nip the spread of Coronavirus in the bud, Government has decided to close all Nite Clubs and late night restaurants. From Wednesday, Civil Servants above 45 years will be encouraged not to come to work because they are the most vulnerable group.”

However, he said those on essential services will continue to come to work and promised that adequate measures have been put in place for their safety.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that his government will continue to be proactive in the fight against the virus and enjoined all citizens of the state to keep away from crowded places and strive to upgrade their personal hygiene.

Governor Uzodimma added: “We are consistent with our commitment to the fight against Coronavirus. Our commitment to ensure that citizens awareness is put in place is unwavering. We will continue to remain vigilant to ensure that all things needed to enlighten our people about this dreaded disease are put in place.”

While admitting that Coronavirus is real and spreading fast, the Governor assured that he is ready to guard against anything that will bring the disease to the state. “Today, we decided to procure hand sanitizers and we will distribute them to all nooks and crannies of the state, “he said.

Governor Uzodimma further promised that his administration will continue to do its best to ensure that the state is safe. He encouraged the citizens to watch out for coronavirus symptoms and go for test, stating that Imo state has one of the best Isolation Centres in the country.

