Covid-19: Politics aside, Oshiomhole, Osinbajo, Governors, others who had contact with Abba Kyari must be tested, quarantined

The Vice President All Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

3 Secretary to the Government of the Federation

4. Head of Civil Service of the Federation

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole At least the 16 APC Governors who attended the APC leadership peace meeting on 16th March

7 Governor Yahaya Bello and all who were with him in his country home when Mallam Abba Kyari led a Government delegation to pay him condolence visit in Kogi on the 17th March and all who have met him since that time.

Deputy Governor Edward Onoja who was with the Governor when the entourage visited and all who have now had contact with him Senator George Akume, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Mallam Shehu Garba and Hajia Ramattu Tijjani who were all on that entourage to Kogi. All the family members, staff, aides, of the members of that entourage who must have spent a very long time with him on the journey to Kogi and back Bayelsa State Governor who also visited the President on 17th March Speaker of the House of Representatives who also met with the President on the 16th of March All who attended the Commissioning of the Emergency Number 112 by the President on 19th March All Staff of the Villa who have cause to get close to the Chief of Staff Heads of Security agencies who have had cause to be around him. Service Chiefs who have visited him for security briefing Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals who have had cause to visit the Villa within the period Diplomats and Foreign dignitaries who have visited the villa within the period All security personnel around the Villa particularly those close to the President and Chief of Staff. Family, Personal and domestic staff of Mallam Kyari including his driver and orderly. Any other friend, associate, colleague of his who may have met him within the time. Every member of the Presidency Cabal who may have met him for strategy within the time Guinea Bissau President and all his entourage. Any other Nigerian who must have visited him within the time

A source, which craved anonymity, also said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has already embarked on self-isolation, a reason he did not report to the office yesterday.

The presidency further announced it would scale down the number of media organisations permitted to cover its activities. The decision, which takes effect today, is expected to trim the number of persons who visit the Presidential Villa daily, in line with the need for social distancing.

But the impact of Kyari’s positive test to coronavirus may only become clear with the passing days. Widely regarded as the most powerful man in the Buhari presidency, his position meant he had daily contacts with almost every important personality who came to the Presidential Villa, and coronavirus thrives on contacts.

According to a list drawn by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), yesterday, Kyari has recently come in contact with the vice president, all the ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, all the 16 All Progressives Congress (APC), governors who attended the APC leadership peace meeting on March 16 where Oshiomhole’s case was decided, Bayelsa State governor who also visited the president on March 17, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who also met with the president on March 16, all who attended the inauguration of the Emergency Number 112 by the president on March 19, all staff of the Villa and all the Heads of Security agencies.

Others are all the Service Chiefs who visited him for the security briefing, all the Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals, diplomats and foreign dignitaries, security personnel around the Villa, particularly those close to the Chief of Staff, the family, personal and domestic members of staff of Kyari, including his driver and orderly, any other friend, associate, a colleague of his who may have met with him within the time, every member of the presidency cabal who may have met with him for strategy within the time; president of Guinea Bissau and all his entourage and any other Nigerian who must have visited him within the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...