BREAKING: Vice President Osinbajo Tests Negative For COVID-19

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative to COVID-19, Naija247news can confirm.

This was revealed in a tweet by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The test was carried out on the Vice President on Tuesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC).

Naija247news reported that Prof. Osinbajo went into isolation after the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari tested positive to the virus on Monday.

Osinbajo has had several contacts with Kyari since he returned from Germany on 14 March where he contracted the virus.

It was also gathered that several top echelons in Aso Rock who may have had contact with Kyari had gone into self-isolation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...