BREAKING: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

    Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms.

    However, he is reported to be in good health according to Clarence House.

    A Clarence House spokesman said the Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested but does not have the virus.

    In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

    The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

    It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.Ok

