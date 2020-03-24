TRANSCORP Postpones AGM Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

We write to formally notify the investing public and The Exchange that due to the recent developments on the novel COVID-19 and the need to follow the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization, the National Centre for Disease Control and the Federal Government of Nigeria amongst others, the Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“Transcorp Plc”) approved the postponement of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Transcorp Plc scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 25 March 2020, till further notice.

