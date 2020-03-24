TRANSCOHOT Postpones AGM Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

We write to formally notify the investing public and The Exchange that due to the recent developments on the novel COVID-19 and the need to follow the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization, the National Centre for Disease Control and the Federal Government of Nigeria amongst others, the Board of Directors of

Transcorp Hotels Plc (“Transcorp Hotels”) approved the postponement of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Transcorp Hotels scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, till further notice.

