Senate President, Cross River state govt mourns Rose Oko’s death In United Kingdom

A female lawmaker representing Cross River State in the Nigerian Senate, Rose Okoji Oko, is dead.

She died on Monday night in the United Kingdom at the age of 63 after battling illness.

Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji, a close family member, said, “Heart broken to hear of the passing of my dear cousin, Senator Rose Okoji Oko after a long fought battle with physical affliction.

“You gave your best to your world now that it has pleased the Almighty God to call you home, may your soul find eternal rest in Heaven.”

Oko was until her demise the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

She becomes the third senator to have died since June, 2019.

Meanwhile President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday said he received with shock the news of the death of Senator Rose Oko, who until her death, was the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Senator Oko, who represented Cross River North Senatorial District at the Senate, died on Monday at a medical facility in the United Kingdom where she was receiving treatment.

Lawan commiserated with the deceased Senator’s family and the loved ones she left behind.

The Senate President also condoled with the people and government of Cross River State over this loss.

Lawan said Senator Oko’s death was a great loss to the Senate and also to Nigerian women in politics.

The Senate President said that the late Senator will be greatly missed by her Distinguished colleagues in the Ninth Assembly.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort her family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

