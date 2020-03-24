Nigeria’s Access Bank shutdown branch after customer tests positive for Coronavirus

Access Bank Plc said it has temporarily closed its Ligali Ayorinde branch for thorough disinfection.

This comes after an individual who reportedly visited the branch on Monday, tested positive for Coronavirus.

The patient is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba. This is according to a statement issued on Monday by the Bank.

The statement reads: “In line with its emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection and persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.”

Access Bank also advised people who visited the branch between Monday, March 16 and Friday, March 20, to self-quarantine for 14 days immediately.

“Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the coronavirus symptoms. please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555577 immediately to find out what to do,” the bank said.

Customers are advised to adopt alternative banking applications to carry out transactions.

