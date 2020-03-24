Nigeria Shuts Borders with Neighboring countries for Four Weeks to Curb Coronavirus

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
131

Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, announced a one-month lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, banning all international flights and shutting land borders.

Authorities are advising residents of the commercial hub, Lagos, and the capital, Abuja, to stay indoors and avoid any “non-essential outings,” government secretary Boss Mustapha said in a statement. Lagos is one of Africa’s biggest cities, with about 20 million people.

The government has also suspended its weekly cabinet meetings as well as a meeting of state governors scheduled Thursday, Mustapha said. Court hearings are being suspended for two weeks from March 24, according to the judicial council in a separate statement. Nigeria has 36 confirmed cases of the virus.

SHARE
Previous articleOf Swans and Free Markets Capitalism – Lessons for Nigeria
Next articleDevalued Naira weakens Nigerian banks’ assets quality, Moody’s say
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.