Nigeria late Tuesday confirmed two more cases of Coronavirus, taking the country’s confirmed cases to 44.

The new cases are one each from Bauchi State and the Federal Capital Territory, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death

