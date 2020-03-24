Hollywood Star , Manu Dibango, Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
59

Manu Dibango, a veteran Afro jazz star, has died on Tuesday after contracting Coronavirus.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary “Thriller” album.

Jackson settled out of court.

“His funeral service will be held in strict privacy and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible,” his record label told AFP.

The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.

SHARE
Previous articleBREAKING: Aso Villa Shuts Down After Kyari, Tests as Garba Shehu, Others In Self-isolation
Next articleGo back home, NYSC tell Corps Members to avoid contacting covid-19
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.