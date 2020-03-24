GTBANK deploy measures to deliver UnInterrupted banking services during covid-19 pandemic

We are constantly monitoring the latest news about the Coronavirus COVID-19 Outbreak and taking all the necessary safety measures to make sure you can continue to count on us, even in times like these. This includes making all our branches safe for our customers and staying in close engagement with all our staff to make sure that we are on top of any risk of exposure to the outbreak.

As our customer, these measures do not affect your access to our banking services. Our banking halls are open and our people are ready to assist you with all your banking needs. We would also like to remind you that you can use more of our online

banking channels, as they give you access to all our banking services anywhere, anytime.

Using our internet banking platform, mobile banking applications or 737 USSD service, you can send money, pay bills, request for loans and do so much more at home, in your place of work or on the go.

If you need to make enquiries or complaints about our services, you will also get all the assistance you need on our online Help Centre (visit www.gtbank.com/help-centre), via our WhatsApp Banking Service (Chat with us on 07016974994) or by calling GTConnect, our 24-hour Contact Centre, on 0802-9002900 or 0803-9003900.

Please stay safe and healthy.

