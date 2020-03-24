EXCLUSIVE: Sanwo-Olu must impose curfew in areas close to Isolation centers as presidency plan to move Abba Kyari to Lagos for treatment

There are currently plans by Nigeria’s Presidency to move Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, to Lagos for urgent medical attention after he was confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus.

Also calls from prominent NIgerians that the Governor of Lagos State, Gov.Sanwo-Olu to impose curfew or restrict movement in communities, areas connected or close to the Isolation centres to avoid spread of dangerous covid-19 to vulnerable Nigerians.

Naija247news had on Monday exclusively reported that Kyari was seriously ill and suspected of having Coronavirus after returning from trips to Germany and Egypt where the virus had killed dozens of persons in recent weeks.

Following the confirmation of the situation on Tuesday, a top government source in the know told SaharaReporters that Kyari may be moved to Lagos any moment from now in an attempt to save his life.

Lagos has one of the most functional infectious diseases treatment and isolation centres in the country.

An Italian man, who first imported the virus into Nigeria in February, was successfully treated at the Lagos centre at Yaba before being declared free of the pandemic and released to go home.

In the face of a global lockdown and with many countries with functional health systems closing their borders to international visitors, the Lagos Centre is perhaps one of the few places to successfully deal with Kyari’s case at this time.

Already, activities at Aso Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power, have been shut down to avoid a further spread of the virus.

Since returning from the trip abroad, Kyari has had contacts with several prominent persons including Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Babagana Kingibe, a prominent member of the ‘cabal’ and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Lagos has one of the most functional infectious diseases treatment and isolation centres in the country.

Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Confirms SaharaReporters Story

