ETI recorded N146.5bn profit in 2019

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated says its profit before tax rose by 32 per cent to N146.5bn for 2019 financial year from N110.8bn recorded in 2018.

The bank which released its figures to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday said its gross earning rose by nine per cent to N842.5bn in the financial year under review.

It stated that its profit after tax rose by five per cent to N99.5bn and total asset went up by five per cent to close at N8.6tn.

Ecobank Group reported that its audited full year 2019 results showed that its revenue rose by three per cent to N586.9bn; while loans and advances to customers rose by two per cent to N3.38tn.

It added that deposits from customers rose by two per cent to N5.92tn; while total equity rose by nine per cent to N688bn.

