BREAKING: FG Closes Courts Over Coronavirus

Chief of Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered the closure of all courts in the country.

Tanko gave the directive on Monday evening as part of efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The order will come into effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Tanko said, “In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all Heads of Courts are from tomorrow, the 24th day of March, 2020, directed to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to our extant laws.”

Nigeria has 36 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with one death recorded so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...