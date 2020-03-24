BREAKING: 45 soldiers dead as Boko Haram Militants Ambush Military Base in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed and killed at least 45 Nigerian soldiers in Alargano Forest, Borno State.

Alargano is reputed to be the “spiritual” base of Boko Haram terrorists.

A top military source said units comprising of 120 battalion troops, 121 battalion troops, Artillery units and Sector 2 troops were ambushed when on a mission to degrade a Boko Haram camp in the forest.

Over 40 soldiers and five officers were killed in the attack.

Many soldiers are still reported missing in the mission.

Equipment including 105mm Artillery Gun, an M-21 Grad 9K51, MLRS 122mm multiple launch rocket system were destroyed by the terrorists.

