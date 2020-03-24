Access Bank targets N1bn rewards for customers

Access Bank Plc says it plans to reward about 5,074 customers with N1bn in its DiamondXtra promo.

During the launch of the 12th season of its DiamondXtra promo, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said the bankwas targeting to increase its customer base from 41 million to 100 million by 2022.

Speaking during the event, Etuokwu said the bank had also added new draws to reward women and had increased the number of winners across allits winning criteria.

Etuokwu said, “This year will be wonderful for our Access Bank customers especially the ones who have a Diamondxtra savings account.

“We will be rewarding 5,074 customers with about N1bn. We will have over 63 winners for rent for a year category, three people winning salary for life and we will introduce a free health insurance scheme that will cover the customer, with spouse and three children.

“We will have the same number of people winning N1m as regards cash prizes like we had today. We also have a lot of loyalty schemes, we will introduce nine winners (women) who will be winning N300,000 each. We will be doing draws every month for the rest of this year and one of them will win a shopping allowance of N100,000.

“This year, we are introducing senior citizens, about nine of them will be winning N500,000 each and one of them will get a N100,000 a month.”

He added that, “We are looking at bringing in up to 100 million accounts between now and 2022 as we are currently at 41 million accounts. So, we are targeting Nigerians as we want every household in Nigeria to have a Diamondxtra account.”

