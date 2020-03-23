Why I decided to become a free agent, John Mikel Obi reveals

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
167

Former Nigeria captain and ex-Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has left Trabzonspor by mutual consent, days after expressing his concerns about the Turkish Super Lig continuing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Lig is one of a handful of leagues continuing to fulfil games, albeit behind closed doors.

Mikel, 32, posted on social media that he disagreed with that policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A club statement released on Tuesday said he had now ended his contract.

It said he had given up his wages in order to become a free agent.

On Saturday, Obi had written on his Instagram “there is more to life than football” and added: “I do not feel comfortable and do not want to play football in this situation.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Report
The post, which was made a day before Trabzonspor’s game against Istanbul Basaksehir, received positive responses from two fellow Turkey-based former Chelsea players.

Galatasaray forward Radamel Falcao replied “you are right John”, while Didier Drogba said they were “words of wisdom”.

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey stood at six at the time of Mikel’s post, though it has now leapt to 47.

The government has ramped up measures to halt its spread, closing schools and universities, holding sports events without spectators and halting flights to many countries.

Meanwhile, players from Galatasaray’s basketball team released a joint statement urging the Turkish Basketball Super League to suspend games.

“We appreciate the Turkish government has taken measures to slow down the spread of the virus however we find it quite bizarre that we keep playing, despite it being behind closed doors,” they said.

“We have seen how hesitation to take extreme action has provoked a spike in cases in neighbouring countries and we believe now is the time to take extreme action.”

SHARE
Previous articleNigeria’s famous Eko hotel shuts down over covid-19 rising cases
Next articleJumia adapts Digital retail network to tackle COVID-19 pandemic on e-commerce
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.