Nigeria’s famous Eko hotel shuts down over covid-19 rising cases

The management of Eko Hotel and Suites located on Victoria Island said the hotel has been “partially closed as a measure to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic,” the management explained late Sunday.

A statement issued by the hotel management said the priority was to be safe and stay safe.

On its part, the Lagos State government said it was considering recalling retired medical personnel to strengthen the management of the deadly Coronavirus in the event that the disease blows out of proportion, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced Sunday.

The statement issued by Eko Hotel said: ” We have therefore made the decision to only keep open a part of Eko Signature and Eko Hotel with Kuramo Sports Cafe, Calabash Bar, 1415 Seafood/ Steakhouse and Lagoon breeze”.

It said that Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads, the Spa, Gym, Pool, and Conference and Banquet facilities are temporarily closed.

The management of the hotel urged customers to take the necessary precautionary steps advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in staying safe, as everyone joins in the fight against coronavirus.

In Lagos, public servants across the state on grade level 1 to 12 will from March 23, work from home for the next two weeks.

Sanwo-Olu, at a news briefing, Sunday, to give an update on the spread of the virus, said additional isolation centres would also be created just as he confirmed that the state now have 19 cases of Covid-19.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the additional isolation centres will serve two purposes. They will increase the capacity of the state to manage the situation should more people get infected and, as well as bring the centres closer to the people so they don’t have to travel long distances to the only existing centre in Yaba.

Meanwhile, the state government has shut 32 pharmacies and patent medicine stores for offences bordering on illegal operation and operating beyond scope of practice.

Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi said the facilities had to be shut after reviewing the report of the first enforcement exercise carried out by the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit of the ministry of health for year 2020.

The affected premises include those located in Dopemu, Mangoro, Cement, Oniwaya, Ayobo-Ipaja, OrileAgege, Akinogun, Mosan and Ikola axis of Agege and Alimosho local government areas of the state.

Abayomi noted that the sealing of the affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the counterfeit, fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods miscellaneous provision Act of 1999.

Abayomi further explained that the affected pharmacies and patent medicine shops were sealed for offences including operations without license, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through sale of ethical products, displaying and storing drugs in unconducive environments which compromises the potency of the drugs there by rendering them ineffective.

