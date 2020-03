There has been a fire outbreak at the Agboju area of Lagos.

This comes exactly one week after a deadly explosion hit Abule Ado, a nearby community, killing more than 20 persons and destroying over 50 houses.

The cause of Sunday’s fire is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

