JUST IN: Enyimba Player, One Other Person Abducted In Ondo

Dayo Ojo, a football player with Enyimba Football Club of Aba, has been abducted by gunmen in Ondo State.

Ojo was kidnapped on Sunday alongside a friend identified as Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comet.

Naija247news learnt that the two footballers were waylaid on Benin-Owo Road in Ondo State.

Another player identified as Emma James, who escaped the attack, confirmed the kidnap to journalists.

He said, “We were traveling on the road when the gunmen came out from the bush and attacked us.

“They shot sporadically before abducting some people in the vehicle including the two players but I managed to escape.”

It was gathered that the gunmen had reached out to Enyimba coach for ransom payment.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

